Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,275 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 100,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDP opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

