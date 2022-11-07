Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

GE stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.