Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.
General Electric Trading Up 3.4 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.