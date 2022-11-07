Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venator Materials Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

