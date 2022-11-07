Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.