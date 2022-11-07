Veracyte, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Veracyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Veracyte stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

