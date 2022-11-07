Veracyte, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Veracyte in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCYT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Veracyte Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.28. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.