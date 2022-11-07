Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel Stock Down 5.9 %

VCEL stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Vericel has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vericel by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vericel

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vericel to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Articles

