Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

