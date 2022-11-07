Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in Vertiv by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

