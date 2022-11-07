Viant Technology (DSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Viant Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSP opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $302.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

