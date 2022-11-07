Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Head to Head Survey

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viavi Solutions and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 4 3 0 2.43 Daqo New Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.50%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 8.07% 24.12% 9.08% Daqo New Energy 39.51% 37.63% 30.94%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.29 billion 1.93 $15.50 million $0.43 25.56 Daqo New Energy $1.68 billion 2.05 $748.92 million $21.29 2.17

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Viavi Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

