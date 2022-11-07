Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Alarm.com by 81.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $56.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

