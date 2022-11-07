Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Financial Contrast

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $7.48 million 0.65 $2.18 million $0.02 1.34 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.05 $170.55 million $1.18 13.56

This table compares Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks. Video River Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 21.89% 118.46% 40.24% Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30%

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Video River Networks on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

