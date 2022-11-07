Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 14th (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 14th. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group had issued 4,250,000 shares in its IPO on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $17,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEDU opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

