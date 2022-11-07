Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vita Coco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.72 million and a P/E ratio of 39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $30,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.