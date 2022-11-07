Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) SVP Acquires $26,160.00 in Stock

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

