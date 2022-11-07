Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $109,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,298,130.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of W stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

