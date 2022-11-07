Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,175 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 158,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

