Wedbush Comments on Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

