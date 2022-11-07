Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

