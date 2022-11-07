WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,695.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

