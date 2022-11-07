Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPRT. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.3% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,245,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 799,291 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 3,047,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 541,177 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $0.90 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

