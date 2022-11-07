William Blair Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Roku in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.68) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.61). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.59 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $290.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

