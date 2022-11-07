Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,328.33 ($38.48).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($40.47) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($31.22) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,950 ($22.55) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 1,834 ($21.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,752.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,193.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($15.26) and a one year high of GBX 4,970 ($57.46). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

