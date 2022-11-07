Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY22 guidance at $2.10-$2.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWW opened at $17.47 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 196,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,993,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,034,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

