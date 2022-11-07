WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $475,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

