XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 593,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

