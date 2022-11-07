Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %
THC stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
