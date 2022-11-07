Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.00) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($52.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday.

Zalando stock opened at €25.08 ($25.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.77. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

