10,100 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $2,373,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 89.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Price Performance

American Vanguard stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $735.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Vanguard news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.