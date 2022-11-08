10,142 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 336,257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,016,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAPR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $32.82.

