166,915 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 166,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

