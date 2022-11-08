207,084 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 207,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.