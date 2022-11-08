2,200 Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RLI during the first quarter worth $6,815,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 44.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,188,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RLI by 193.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RLI opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.46. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.06.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

