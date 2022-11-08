27,666 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Cloudflare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 122,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

