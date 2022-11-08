28,337 Shares in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $8,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 567,581 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 157.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 926,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 567,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunlight Financial by 93,416.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 220,463 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. Sunlight Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 140.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

