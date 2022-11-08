297,800 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.61 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 28.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

