3,020 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.36.

Westlake Stock Down 0.3 %

Westlake Increases Dividend

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.