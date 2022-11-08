587,843 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 587,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

