9,385 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMLC stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

