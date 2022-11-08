Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aadi Bioscience were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

