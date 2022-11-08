abrdn plc Acquires 1,989 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $23,770,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.4 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,235 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.