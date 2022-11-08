abrdn plc Acquires 2,112 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

