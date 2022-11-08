abrdn plc Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $268.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

