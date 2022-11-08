abrdn plc Buys 6,289 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.6% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

