abrdn plc Buys 694 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0 %

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $260.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

Get Rating

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

