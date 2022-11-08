abrdn plc Buys 8,982 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

