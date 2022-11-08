abrdn plc Buys 903 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 568.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $158.18. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.80 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,874. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

