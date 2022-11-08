abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

