abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 5.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $443,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Comerica by 16.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $4,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.28. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.