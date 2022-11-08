abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,244,000 after buying an additional 89,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 417,965 shares of company stock worth $7,375,691 in the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

